Obituary – Frederick R. Cook

Frederick R. Cook

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Frederick Russell Cook passed away November 27, 2018 in Bossier City from complications due to heart disease at the age of 85.

Upon graduation from high school in Maine, Fred traveled with two friends to Barksdale Air Force Base beginning a long military career retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. While stationed at Barksdale he met Charlotte Tilley on a blind date. To this union Fred and Charlotte were blessed with four children; Steven, Michael, Pamela Cook White (Chris), and Kimberley Cook Barnhill (Micheal).

Pa as he was lovingly called was the proud grandfather to 7 grandsons; Justin Cook (Kelsey), Lane White (Sara), Morgan Cook, Cameron White (Jordan), Riley Barnhill, Mason Barnhill, and Sawyer Barnhill. Fred was equally proud of his three great-grandchildren; Raylee Hood, Jayden Cook, and Charlotte White. Pa and his grandsons enjoyed countless trips to the park, walks along the bayou, cooking oatmeal cookies, and camping trips in Arkansas. He was truly loved by all and will be greatly missed by the boys.

Preceding Fred in death are his father Jere, mother Helen, step-mother Elizabeth and son Steven. Survivors include his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also is survived by a sister Mary Somerville and husband Gordon of Portage Lake, Maine, and numerous family and friends.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 1:00 in the afternoon at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Bossier City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the National Humane Society in honor of Fred. Also, consider becoming an organ donor and giving the gift of sight as he did.