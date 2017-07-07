Freeman L. Flowers of Benton, LA passed away on July 3, 2017 at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Benton, where Freeman served as a deacon for many years. Bro. Robert Beadle will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7 and continue until service time at the church. Interment will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA at 2 p.m.

Freeman was born January 26, 1929 in Byrdstown, TN. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict. Freeman was a master carpenter and builder in the Shreveport-Bossier area for over 50 years.

Freeman was preceded in death by his parents Drexel Oren and Sarah Hester Flowers, brothers Clifford and Phillip Flowers, brother-in-law Wesley Groce and infant daughter Belinda Flowers.

Freeman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maxine Cummings Flowers, daughter Stacy Flowers Smith and husband, Danny, son Eric Freeman Flowers and wife, Karyn, grandchildren Brooke Danielle Smith, Travis Carleton Flowers, Eryn Kathryn Flowers and step-grandson, Corey Redmond Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Flowers Williams, brother Odell Flowers, and sister-in-law Mary Groce.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home or to the charity of your choice.