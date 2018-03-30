Gail Cummings

Haughton, LA – Gail Holland Cummings was born on August 22, 1943 to Glen and Mary E Patton of Shreveport, Louisiana. She attended Byrd High School and lived much of her life in the Shreveport/Haughton area. Gail passed in peace on March 28, 2018 from a brief illness.

She is survived by one son, Stephen Wood, of Haughton, Louisiana; one daughter, Audrey Wood McVicker and husband Marc of Weatherford, OK; five grandchildren, Anna Wood of Bryan, TX, Sarah Wood and husband Tim Gothard of Boise, Idaho, Christopher McVicker and wife Chelsey of Hobbs, NM, Blake McVicker and wife Whitni of Carnegie, OK, Montana McVicker of Weatherford, OK, and seven great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Mary E Patton and brother, Brian Holland.

A celebration of life will be held at her home (919 Ferndale Blvd, Haughton, LA) from 11:30am to 1:30 PM Saturday, March 31, 2018.