Obituary – Galey Honaker

Galey Honaker

Bossier City, LA – Galey Douglas Honaker was born on July 9, 1942 to Doug and Lois Honaker in Farmville, VA. Galey met his Heavenly Father on April 24, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He grew up in Crewe,VA where he enlisted in the USAF and served four years. During that time, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Haynes, and they were married in 1963. They settled in Bossier City in 1971.

He accepted a job as salesman at Chevy Land in Shreveport and was later promoted to management and retired as Commercial and Fleet Sales Manager in 2002. He served many customers and considered them his special friends.

He loved his churches, Stephen’s United Methodist Church and later Asbury UMC, serving on and chairing various committees. He considered it an honor to serve as Building Committee chair for Asbury’s new sanctuary which was consecrated in 2005 to the glory of God.

Left to treasure the memories are his wife, Carolyn Haynes Honaker; daughter, Lisa Honaker Anderson; son, Doug Honaker (Carrie); five grandchildren, Jordan (Elizabeth), Brian, and Melissa Anderson, Blake and Cameron Honaker; sisters, Mary Ann Kinser, and Marsha Peterson (Jim); several nephews and a niece and many, many friends. He also leaves behind his beloved fur baby, Bandit.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to: Asbury United Methodist Church.

Special thanks to our Asbury Church family who has loved, supported and prayed for us during this long journey.

Appreciation is also expressed to the NW LA War Veterans Home and Regional Hospice who cared for him and our family so lovingly during his last days.