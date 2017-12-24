Gary Bossier

BOSSIER CITY – A Celebration of Life service for Gary Paul Bossier, 74, will be held on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at The Pentecostals of Bossier Church, at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow the service at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Gary was born on February 18, 1943 in Cotton Valley, LA and went to be with his Lord on December 21, 2017. He graduated from Bossier High School and received his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Northwestern State University. Gary had a career as Deputy Marshal in the Probation Division for the City of Bossier City. He had a passion for work, travel, reading, and his family.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Marie Bossier; his sisters, Doris B. Smelser and Rose B. Williams; and son-in-law, Carl Ekendahl. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Wanda Rogers Bossier; his children, Elizabeth Bossier Kerry (Mike), Kathryn Bossier Oddo, and Gary Bossier, Jr.; his grandchildren, Mikalya Kerry, Zachary Ekendahl, Savanna Kerry, Emma Ekendahl, Victoria Kerry, James Michael Kerry, Phillip Oddo, Abigail Oddo, and Summer Carney; and his sister, Joyce Bossier Evans.

Gary will be remembered for his kind, gentle, and caring nature. He was a gracious man who deeply loved his wife and children. Gary was a servant leader who helped those in need. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

The family extends a special thanks to Aime Hospice, Dr. Ricky Davidson, and the ALS Foundation. #ALSSUCKS

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to POBC Missions Fund, 2833 Viking Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111.