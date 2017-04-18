Graveside services for Mr. Gary D. Jabben, age 76, of Benton, LA will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Simsboro City Cemetery in Simsboro, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Rev. Danny Baskin will officiate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 5 – 7 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.

Mr. Jabben was born on April 16, 1939 and passed away on April 15, 2017. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for, and retired from, Western Electric/Lucent with over 35 years of service. Gary held three patents in Electronic Switching. He also owned and operated a company involved with conveyor automation following his retirement. Gary was an avid fisherman, who especially enjoyed fishing with his grandson and spending time at his camp. He also enjoyed wood working and playing golf.

Mr. Jabben is survived by his wife, Norma Ledbetter Jabben of Benton, LA; his children: Julie Anne Jabben of Benton, LA and Mark Jabben of Ft. Worth, TX; grandson: Robert Huck of Ruston, LA; siblings: Grady Jabben and wife, Marcia; Gene Jabben and wife, Jan; Gordon Jabben and wife, Debbie; and Gayle Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. A special thanks to Glynn Wilder for his untiring assistance over the years.

The Jabben family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Kennedy Lim and his staff for the excellent care given to Gary.