Gary Dean Byrd

Princeton, La – Gary Dean Byrd, born April 1, 1961, succumbed to cancer January 14, 2018. Gary was a devoted husband to his wife of 31 years, Patricia Byrd and a loving brother to Butch and Greg Byrd and Cathy Lee. He has gone to join his mother and father in his heavenly life, with many nieces and nephews who will miss him with fond memories. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life was held Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Rose-Neath Chapel located at 2201 Airline Dr. Bossier City, LA.