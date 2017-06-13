Gary Proctor Jones – Master Sargent U.S. Air Force Retired. Passed away Sunday June 11, 2017 at 10 AM at Progressive Care Center in Shreveport, Louisiana following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be on Wednesday June 14, 2017 from 10 AM to 11 AM, with Services beginning at 11 AM at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Highway 80, Haughton, LA 71037.

Gary was born August 22, 1936 in Cameron, Milam County, Texas to Proctor K. Jones and Nora Lucille Seely Jones. Gary attended school in Rockdale Texas, Graduating in 1955. He enlisted in the U.S Air Force several days following graduation. Following basic training at Lackland A.F.B. In San Antonio, Texas he went to technical school in Denver, Colorado. His first assignment after technical school was Dyess A.F.B, a new base in Abilene, Texas, where he met his wife, Elsie Lorene Ward. Gary served 22 years and two months in the military, 16 years of which was working with the Quail Missile Program at Walton Beach, Florida A.F.B, Barksdale A.F.B in Louisiana, Fairchild A.F.B. Near Spokane, Washington, Robins A.F.B in Warner-Robins, Georgia and then retired to Barkdsale as an instructor for his last five years of service. In civilian life he worked 21 years repairing Copier and other office machines at A.B.C office Business Concepts. His working career ended following a heart attack and bi-pass surgery.

Gary was fond of neighborhood children, birds, squirrels that came into the yard and the family’s pet cat Paulie. He was an experienced league bowler and enjoyed college sports on TV. He worshiped at University Church of Christ for many years.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, an aunt and an uncle. He is survived by his wife Elsie Lorene Ward Jones and a son Terrance Wayne Jones of Bossier City, Louisiana. Two sisters Nora Nannett “Nan” Jones Clayton and her husband Bill Clayton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Barbara Jean Jones Smith and her husband Reine of Lockhart Texas, a cousin Wyatt A. Jones and his wife Nancy of Richwood, Texas. A number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest La Veterans Home or Wounded Warrior Project.