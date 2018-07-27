Gayle N. Bergeron

Benton, LA – Gayle N. Bergeron, age 75, passed away at her home in Benton on July 16, 2018. She was born on May 12, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Edgar Navarre and Hazel Loar.

She was the second oldest of seven children. In her life, she was full of love and laughter. Her southern charm never allowed her to be a stranger to anyone. This particular quality made her especially loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. Her charismatic nature toward her family was immeasurable.

To Gayle, there was nothing more important on earth than her family. She is survived by her husband Donald Sr., her 3 children, Donald Jr. (Samantha), Duane (Billie Jo), and Jan Barbo (Clint). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Lauren (Dave), Sarah, Dana (Clinton), Kyle, Jessica, Godchild Michelle, and 3 great-grandchildren.