Gayle Patricia Robertson

Bossier City, LA – Gayle Patricia Robertson, age 67, peacefully passed away and went to be with our Lord on February 7, 2018. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend to many. She loved doing volunteer work and taking care of dogs. She was known for her smile, laughter and treating everyone as equal.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Charolit Briars and father, Eugene Holton, She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Roy Robertson, daughter Gay “Candy” Lee and husband David Lee; brothers, Richard Holton and wife Lyn Ho Hon, Mike Holton and wife Judy Holton; sister, Margaret Boyd; and husband Tom and sister-in-law, Ruthy Brown and husband Larry Brown.

Visitation will be Friday, February 16, 2018 at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Dr, Bossier City between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Graveside services are 11:00 AM, February 17, 2018, at Union Hill Cemetery, 16209 Hwy 34, Montogmery, LA.