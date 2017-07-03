Gene A. Procell

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Gene Autry Procell passed away on the evening of June 29, 2017 at the age of 78. In his final moments he was surrounded by loved ones and drifted off into eternal rest with a peaceful heart. Gene came into this world on November 4, 1938 in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana and stayed busy until the very end, always having a yard to mow, some place to be, and someone to visit. He was a proud Choctaw that loved music, fried food, and good jokes. There wasn’t a place in town he could go where he didn’t run into someone he called a friend. Gene was a faithful servant of the Lord and spent countless hours volunteering around Shreveport/Bossier, especially at Christ the King church. He was a member of the National Guard, an auxillary police officer, and also a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Gene was a retired employee of Louisiana Department of Transportation where he worked as a bridge inspector supervisor for many years. In his spare time he coached children’s baseball, basketball, and football teams.

There are many hearts that are deeply saddened by his passing, especially those of his family. Gene is survived by his daughter Dawn Fausto and husband Pete; son, Pat Procell and wife Wendy; grandchildren, Ashley Lauw, Eric Procell, Dylan Fausto, and Brittney Procell; great-grandchildren, Ryan Lauw, Makenah Procell, Addilyn Procell, and Claire Fausto; brothers, Vernon Procell and wife Shirley, Johnny Procell and wife Jerry, Danny Procell and wife Brenda, Ronny Procell and wife Bobbie, and Joe Don Procell; sisters, Margaret Worrell, Patsy Castello and husband Bobby. Also many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Maggie Procell, his beloved wife Carolyn Procell, and sisters, Bernice Smith and Maxine Pickett.

The pallbearers will be Kenny Procell, Eric Procell, Les “Jarvis” Lauw, Wes Willis, Scebern Willis, and Jason Willis.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ravari, Dr. Blum, Dr. Lim and all their wonderful staff for the exceptional care given to Gene over the years. He spoke fondly of you all.

The family will be received friends for visitation on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Funeral Home. Service will be held for Gene at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Fr. Karl Daigle officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a reception following the funeral services on Monday at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 5400 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

