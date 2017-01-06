PLAIN DEALING – Genia Elyse Boulware passed away on November 21, 2016 as a result of complications from pneumonia, at the age of 89. Graveside services, to celebrate Genia’s life, will be held at Plain Dealing Cemetery on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Dianne Brown of First Presbyterian Church officiating, under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA. The family would like friends to join them at the Kelly home at 613 East Palmetto Avenue, for a celebration of life after the service.

Genia was the first child born to Ruby and Cecil Kelly in Stamps, Arkansas on May 8, 1927. The family moved to Plain Dealing when Genia was 3 years old. Genia graduated from Plain Dealing High School, where she was a cheerleader and basketball player. At graduation she received the American Legion award.

While playing high school basketball, she met a tall, handsome referee, who enjoyed trying to intimidate her, when she was trying to make foul shots. His name was Bob Boulware and he soon became the love of her life and best friend. They married in 1945.

Bob and Genia moved far away to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where Bob pursued a successful career in the oil business. They raised their three children in Calgary and became a vital part of the community, with many friends.

However, their hearts always remained in Plain Dealing, where they returned for summers and holidays. Their southern roots were very important to Bob and Genia, and they wanted their children to grow up knowing their extended family and experiencing small town southern life. Eventually, Bob and Genia, built a vacation home in Plain Dealing. Their visits were always eagerly anticipated, by the whole town, and they were beloved members of the Plain Dealing community. Their strong connections to Plain Dealing are a lasting legacy passed on to their children and grandchildren to this day.

Genia was a lovely, vivacious, strong willed woman, who enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a gift for friendships and will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her.

Genia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Boulware; parents, Cecil and Ruby Kelly; sister, Cecile Kelly Boggs and husband, Sam Boggs; and daughter-in-law, Rene Boulware.

She is survived by her children, Michael A. Boulware of Seattle, WA; Philip L. Boulware and wife, Terry of Paso Robles, CA; and Mary C. Boulware of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

She is also survived by her brother, David A. Kelly of Plain Dealing, LA; her grandchildren, Lisa Boulware/Ozias and husband, Mark; Kelly Boulware and wife, Melinda; Maggie Dumouchel and husband, Dan; Whitney Boulware and Hunter Boulware; two great-granddaughters, Ayla and Elyse Dumouchel.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 369, Plain Dealing, LA. 71064 or Holy Angel, 10450 Ellerbe Rd., Shreveport, LA 71106-9921, or donor’s choice.