BOSSIER CITY – George “Buddy” Stanley, 70, passed from this life on July 9, 2017, at home, following a lengthy illness. He was a longtime resident of Bossier City, having never moved far from his roots in Webster Parish. Buddy was born on August 22, 1946, in Minden to the late Larkin Ray and Ruth Baldwin Stanley. He graduated from Minden High School and attended Louisiana Tech. He also served six years in the Louisiana Army National Guard. Buddy married Ruth Edwards on September 5, 1969, and they had two sons. He spent 30 years working at Riley Beard and another 10 Years at the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant. Buddy was a skilled woodworker, which he learned at the feet of his grandfather, George Baldwin. He loved fishing and spending time with his family, especially his two beloved granddaughters, to whom he was known as Gaga. He served as a deacon and elder for the Airline Drive Church of Christ, where he will be remembered for his servant’s heart. Buddy gave the best hugs and made wonderful gumbo, which he shared freely.

Buddy is survived by Ruth, his wife of 47 years; his sons Chris Stanley of Shreveport and Steven Stanley (Erica) of Wylie, TX; his granddaughters Annabelle and Adeline of Wylie; his brother Mike Stanley (Tina); special aunt Shirley Baldwin; sister-in-law Nelda Coffey; cousin Beverly Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom loved him dearly. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his brother, Don Stanley and his nephew Keith Stanley.

The funeral service, led by Ben Brewster and Jake Vicknair, was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Airline Drive Church of Christ, with interment following at Cotton Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers are Matt Messick, Aaron Messick, Tommy Edwards, Tommy Wimberly, Jamie Wallingsford, David Jackson, Troy Freeman and Larry Baldwin. Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Jeffrey Holt, Kevin Lovelace, and Jerry Slack.

Hill Crest Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The family wishes to express its gratitude and love to the members of Airline Drive Church of Christ, especially all those who have been there for the family during the last few months of Buddy’s life. We also thank Aime Hospice, and especially hospice nurse Jancee Vandevender for her wonderful care for Buddy and the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Bossier Kids foster care program.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” II Timothy 4:7.