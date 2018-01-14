George D. Reed

Bossier City, LA – A Life Celebration service for George D. Reed is scheduled for 2 PM, Monday, January 15, 2018 at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. Rev. David Dietzel will serve as officiant with Rev. Karl Klaus assisting. The family will welcome friends from 1 PM until service time at the church.

Carrie Seider and Charles O. Reed welcomed George Donald Reed into this world on January 31, 1928 in Northumberland, PA. George fibbed about his age so he could enter the Navy before his eighteenth birthday. George served faithfully in both the Navy and the Air Force for twenty-two years and six months having witnessed two atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll, the commissioning of the USS Norfolk, and serving tours of duty in the Pacific, Mediterranean and Panama, as well as on shore in San Diego, CA. When asked for detail on his military service, all Mr. Reed would say is,“Just tell them I was a good boy.” After retirement, he worked for 30 years with American Van and Storage as a sales manager.

George loved his family with all of his heart. His appetite for adventure did not fade after he retired from the military. He loved traveling with his sweetheart and never met a stranger. After he and his sweetheart were fully retired, they took thirteen bus tours all around the country and traveled overseas to Israel and England. He was also a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Bossier City serving in many capacities. He passed peacefully on January 10, 2018, just twenty-one days short of his ninetieth birthday.

Preceding Mr. Reed in death are his parents; daughter, Cathy Lynn Reed; four brothers and five sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Pat Reed; children, Richard A. Reed (Tammy), Scott A. Reed (Patty) and Sandra Johnson (Brent); grandchildren, Katrina Marie Markland (Josh), Michael Pick (Angie), Kristopher T. Johnson (Margie) and Whitney Rae Coleman; great grandchildren, Gwyneth Pick, Miller Coleman, Reed Coleman, Noah Johnson and Zachary Johnson; and numerous other family members and dear friends.

Pallbearers for Mondays service include Lane Pittard, Ron Whelply, Wayne Veach, Brandon Halbrook, Charles Smith, and Bill Hensley.

The family offers a special thank you to Dr. Charles A. Powers, Sheri Hoff and Linda Jacobe as well as the staff of wing two at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran’s Home in Bossier City.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation in his honor to the Souper Saturday program at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City or the church or charity of your choice.