Obituary – George Eugene “Butch” Mitcham

George Eugene “Butch” Mitcham

Haughton, LA – George Eugene“Butch”Mitcham passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness. A memorial service was held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Officiating was Dr. Gevan Spinney of First Baptist Haughton. There was a brief visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes Mitcham. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 43 years, Dorothy Maggio Mitcham; son,Vincenzo Mario Mitcham and wife Stephanie; daughters, Jacqueline Hawboldt and husband Peter, and Michelle Mitcham; grandchildren, Mc-Kynzee McLeod, V. Addison Lacy IV and fiance’ Victoria, Alexandra Alberty and husband Javier, Joshua Hawboldt, and Zack Zander; numerous nieces and nephews, along with his faithful companion, Pete.

