George Williams

BOSSIER CITY, LA – A Memorial service to celebrate the life of George Williams was held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at 2 p.m.

George was born on March 19, 1935 in Marthaville, Louisiana to Minnie and Ed Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Bossier Williams; his daughter, Linda Payne; his sisters, Doris Aycock, Shirley Matthews, Dorothy Henderson, and Betty Williams; and his brother, Dewey Williams. Left to cherish his memory are his granddaughters, Holly Ludwick (Andrew) and Emily Fonseca (Terry); his brother, Bobby Williams; his great-grandchildren, Victoria Daigle, David Fonseca, Daniel Fonseca, John-Caleb Daigle, Trae Fonseca, and Tanner Fonseca. George is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

George was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served our country during the Korean War. After the war, he traveled the country playing semi-professional baseball. George was an amazing, headstrong, self-starter who rode in to town on a bicycle with just the clothes on his back in search of a job. His first job began a successful life long career in the world of steel fabrication. George enjoyed traveling throughout Colorado, hunting, and riding horses. He was happiest when spending time with his family. George adored his grandchildren; they were the true light of his life.

George will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of the donor’s choice.