Obituary – Georgia Mae Wilkins Craven

Georgia Mae Wilkins Craven

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Georgia Mae Wilkins Craven were held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier Chapel with burial immediately following at Haughton Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana. Officiating was Pastor Gene Gibson. Visitation services were held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel.

Georgia was born on February 22, 1929 in Corrigan, Texas to Mae Stephens Wilkins and Charlie Wilkins and passed away April 10, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Georgia loved being outdoors and gardening as well as cooking special meals for her family. Georgia’s most special relationship was with her Savior, Jesus Christ, who she walked daily with during her life.

The family is thankful for a peaceful death after a lengthy illness and would like to extend special thanks to Jo Horton for her and Georgia’s lifelong friendship – who was more like a sister than a friend, Ann and Leslie with St. Joseph’s Hospice, family friend, Dr. Ted Warren and the excellent staff at Pilgrim Manor.

Georgia is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and husband, Floyd Craven. Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Frances Brown and husband Mike; granddaughter, Farah Coker and husband Brandon; grandson, Brandon Sirman and wife Hannah and great-grandchildren, Kyler Golden, Keegan Golden, Molly Sirman, Maddy Sirman, Savanna Coker and Summer Coker.

Honoring Georgia as pallbearers were Brandon Sirman, Mike Brown, Brandon Coker, Keegan Golden, Kyler Golden, and Mike Golden. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Fred Horton and Gary Horton.

The family suggests memorials may be made to The Louisiana Association for the Blind, 1107 Burt St., Shreveport, LA 71107 or to the The Lions Club, 721 Boulevard St., Shreveport, LA 71104.