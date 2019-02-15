Obituary – Gerald Lee McClintick

Gerald Lee McClintick

Bossier City, LA – Gerald Lee McClintick, 84, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 13, 2019, at the War Veteran’s Home in Bossier City, LA. He was born on March 29, 1934, in Springfield, OH to parents, Roy and Mary Louise McClintick.

Gerald retired from B.A.F.B. as Crew Chief and was married to his sweetheart, Katherine, for sixty years.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine McClintick; son, Andy McClintick and wife Nori; two sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Gerald’s wishes, there will be no services.