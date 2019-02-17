Obituary – Gerald Ray Pearce

Gerald Ray Pearce

Bossier City, LA – A Grave Side Service for Gerald Ray Pearce was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, in the Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery, Haughton, LA, with the eulogy to be given from the hearts of all in attendance. A brief Visitation will be hosted in the State Room inside the Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m., to 1:45 p.m., also on February 16. Also, please remember and keep-in-mind, we all knew him as “Grandpa Jerry”. Formality was NOT his thing! Dress as he would—comfortably!

Mr. Pearce was another victim of the cruel, non-racial, non-discriminatory, non-caring, disease of Lung Cancer.

Gerald Ray was born on Friday, July 14,, 1933, in El Reno, Oklahoma to Mary Etta & Ray Pearce. Preceding Mr. Pearce in death are: mother, Mary Etta Chesser; step-father, Delbert Chesser; father Ray Pearce; ex-wife, Betty Mae Windle; step-children: Glenda Morris and Pete Hinds; grandson: Allen Ray Hinds. He is survived by: step-son, Raymond Hinds; granddaughter, Druscella “Sissy” Hansen and her husband, John E. Hansen, Sr.; grandsons: Shad Adam Morris and Steven Allen Hinds; great grandchildren: Johnette Hansen and her fiancé Brandon Phillips, Clarence Hussey and his wife Erika; great-great grandchildren: Ashia Phillips, Sean Hinds, Hanna Hussey, Carter Hussey, and twins: Samuel & Alexander Hussey; his dear friend Nancy Crow, along with many other friends and relatives. He will be missed, but never forgotten.