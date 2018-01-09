Geraldine “Jeri” S. Sundquist

Haughton, LA – Geraldine “Jeri” S. Sundquist was born on July 3, 1929 in Merryville, LA, the only child of Johnny & Virgie Stanley. She left this mortal Earth on Saturday January 6, 2018.

Jeri was preceded in death by her husband, Col. John W. Sundquist, and her parents Johnny and Virgie Stanley. Left to cherish her memory is their son John S. Sundquist and wife Sheri of Shreveport, their daughter Julia S. Small and husband Robert of Lufkin, TX, three grandchildren Amanda B. Croitz and husband Bryan, Justin S. Sundquist and wife Gabby, and Nathaniel J. Small; and three great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as a host of friends and loved ones. She is also survived by a very dear and loving woman who became more than a caregiver, she too was family, Geraldine Horton.

Jeri was a beautiful, high spirited, and generous lady who everyone wanted to know and love. In her later years, her most often spoken words to all was “I love you.”

During her adult life her one and only focus was her dedication to her beloved husband of 62 years as well as her precious chosen children, Shane & Julie. A short passage which she carried in her wallet for over 60 years reads, Not flesh of my flesh Nor bone of my bone But still miraculously my own.

Never forget — Not even for a minute, You weren’t born Under my heart – But in it Shane & Julie.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Kirk Saucier and his staff.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Jeri S. Sundquist, 88, will be held at 2:00pm, January 10, 2018 at Hillcrest and Centuries Funeral Home, officiating will be Reverend Jon Lord. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, afternoon, January 10, 2018 between the hours of 1:00 – 2:00pm at the funeral home.