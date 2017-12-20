Geraldine S. Spencer

Cotton Valley, LA – Funeral service for Mrs. Geraldine S. Spencer, age 90, will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the First United Pentecostal Church, Cotton Valley, LA, with Rev. Kenneth DeHart and Chaplain William “Buster” Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Cotton Valley Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 22, 2017, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at First United Pentecostal Church, Cotton Valley, LA.

Mrs. Spencer was born on February 26, 1927 to Willie Lee and Allie Rachel Fordham Shadden in Cotton Valley, LA and passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at her home in Cotton Valley. She was a lifelong resident of this area and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Cotton Valley. She will be remembered as a hard working lady who worked numerous jobs including working for Bailey Funeral Home, Head Start, Fairfield Bed & Breakfast, and numerous others. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Joe G. Spencer of Springhill; two granddaughters, Jennifer Spencer Sharbutt and husband, Scott of Cotton Valley, Kristi Spencer Cole of Cotton Valley; two great-grandsons, Tyler Sharbutt, Spencer Cole; numerous nieces and nephews; two very special caretakers, Cameron Resmondo, Debbie DeLoach; adopted daughter, Kathy Sportsman; and adopted son, Johnny Couch.

Mrs. Spencer was preceded in death by husband, Howard Garland Spencer; her parents; son, Richard Allen Spencer; sister, Edna Marie Burgess; brother, Lloyd Shadden; daughter-in-law, Lynn Spencer; and grandson-in-law, Alvin T. Cole.

Pallbearers will be Mike Walker, Brandy Roberts, Johnny Couch, Kevin Keith, Reece Young, and William Young.

