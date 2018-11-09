Obituary – Gertrude Festervan Boyett Fletcher

Gertrude Festervan Boyett Fletcher

Bossier City, LA – Gertrude Festervan Boyett Fletcher was born on July 28, 1920 in Myrtis, Louisiana. Sadly she passed away November 6, 2018, with her two daughters, granddaughter Terry and husband by her side.

Graveside services for Gertrude will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 9, 2018 at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Vivian, LA. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier City.

Gertrude spent her young years raising her two daughters until she entered the work force. She proudlyworked 25 years for Snell’s Limb and Brace Company as a seamstress. After her retirement, she spent many hours tending to her garden and flowers. She also enjoyed making treasured quilts for her family.

Preceding Gertrude indeath are two infant sons, a grandson, and a great-granddaughter. She leaves behind daughters, Elaine Emmons (Don) and Dianne Allen; grandchildren, Terry Johns (John), Brad Emmons (Lorie), Sage Allen (Santina) and Susan Harrison (Austin); ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Gertrude touched many lives. She will be greatly missed.