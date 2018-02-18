Glenda Johnson Oster

Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Glenda Johnson Oster was born on May 30, 1947 and left this earthly life on February 16, 2018.

Glenda was spirited woman and lived life full and to the end. She loved all her families and friends deeply. She especially loved children, dogs, good food, traveling, reading, casino hopping and her very close circle of girlfriends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer Johnson and Mildred Davis Johnson.

She is survived by her husband Tom H. Oster and her loving Oster step family; Paul, Jolene, Tyler, Ryan, Davis and Tom W. Oster and Suzanne. She is also survived by two brothers Ronald, Johnson and Roy Walker, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no memorial service. Glenda’s cremains will be placed at Bethsalem Cemetery, in Greene County, Alabama in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, Glenda would suggest memorials be made to Robinson’s Rescue, 2515 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 7110.