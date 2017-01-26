Glenda Ruth Henneke McCarl passed away peacefully on January 24, 2017. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Bishop Burns and Bishop Frank Rougeau officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

A reception will held at Johnny Welch Memorial VFW Post 5951, 1315 Northgate Rd., immediately following the services.

Glenda was a loving woman and always had a smile on her face and loved the Lord with all her heart. She never met a stranger and more than anything she loved everyone especially her family.

She was born March 21, 1932 in the small town of Matthews, MO where, at the age of 10 or 11 she and her family moved to St. Louis. She was the youngest of 4 children. Once she married, she moved to Louisiana where she resided until she saw the Lord again. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, for over 40 years. She was also a member of the Johnny Welch Memorial VFW Post 5951 for over 5 years. She enjoyed playing bingo and shooting darts at the post with all her beloved friends. Her hobbies included: Plastic Canvas, Genealogy, jigsaw puzzles, and playing 10,000 with dice. She enjoyed: listening to karaoke and traveling to see what the world had to offer, as long as she didn’t have to drive. But most of all, she enjoyed time spent with family and family gatherings. She was always delighted to see everyone and had a heartfelt smile each time she did see you. She always welcomed anyone into her home with open arms.

Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles McCarl; brothers, William Henneke, Jr., and Joseph Theodore Henneke; sister, Loretta June Henneke and parents, William and Clara Henneke; daughter-In-Law Cindy McCarl; granddaughter, Eileen B. Buchan; grandson; Kevin McCarl;

She is survived by her children, Larry McCarl, Charles Flowers, Linda Schroeder, Robert Flowers, Darrell McCarl, Timothy Flowers, John Flowers, Sharon Wheeler, Donna Tyler and Gene McCarl. She was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be, Kevin Johnson, Neil McCarl, Jeremy Johnson, Neil McCarl II, Terry Pearson, Clint Gobert, Michael Miller and Michael Mitts. Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Wood and Zachary Mondello.