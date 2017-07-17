HAUGHTON – Services celebrating the life of Glenn Allan Mann will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Central Assembly, 700 HWY 80 in Haughton. Reverend Andy Harris will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 17, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Central Assembly.

Glenn was born to Clayton and Irma Mann on September 12, 1959 at Ramey Air Force Base in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and passed away on July 12, 2017 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Glenn went to Parkway High School and graduated in 1977. He was retired after 25 years with Fibrebond Corporation in Minden, LA. He enjoyed fishing & hunting, but most of all he enjoyed spending his time on his back porch with his family and friends. He made an impact on many lives around his community throughout his time here with us.

Glenn was preceded in death by his mother Irma Ruth Mann, and nephew Jared Michael Mann. Glenn is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Mann (~My Sweet Patricia~), children, Glenn Mann II and wife Brooke Mann, Ian McCarthy and fiancé April Ruybal, father Clayton Homer Mann; grandchildren, Kailey, Colin and Emily McCarthy, Saige and Shelbi Bailey; brothers, Gene Mann and wife Celina, Steve Mann and wife Tara and Kenny Mann and wife Penny, and many nieces, nephews and his beloved dog and best friend, Cain.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Mann, Greg Austin, Ed Senter, Josh Manning, Jordan Fisher and Bo Hanley.

The family would like to thank everyone who visited and kept Glenn in their thoughts and prayers during his lengthy battle in the hospital.

“The loss is immeasurable but so is the love he left behind.”