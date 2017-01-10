BOSSIER CITY – Gloria Dean Myers Sellers went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, January 6, 2017. She was born on June 23, 1934 in Shreveport, LA to Ellis J. and Lillian Cook Myers, their 7th child. Gloria accepted Christ at an early age and always loved to go to church and study the Bible. She claimed that her greatest privilege and joy was to pray for others and see God answer, and had been an active intercessor in her church.

Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved parents, husband Edmund Way, second husband, Robert Sellers, her four sisters (“Jerry” Miller, Lee Shipp, “Billye” Wayman, Bennie Gunderson), and two brothers (Vince Myers, Huey Long Myers). She is survived by eleven nieces and nephews and was especially close to niece, Cindy Matthey. She was a member of Family Worship Center Assembly of God (now Northpoint) in Bossier City.

The family wishes to thank Cypress Point Nursing Home in Bossier for their loving care over the past seven years.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Forest Park East Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, La, with Chaplain Keith Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA.