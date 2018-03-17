Gloria J. Dyke

Bossier City, LA – Services for Gloria J. Dyke will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018 in Faith Chapel at First Baptist Bossier. Officiating will be Dr. Kenny Digby, assisted by Dr. Brad Jurkovich. Interment will follow at Lay Cemetery, Benton, LA. Visitation will be Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Chapel.

Gloria was born November 12, 1943 to Robert and Vollie Dyke and passed away on March 14, 2018. Gloria retired as a Deputy Clerk of Court from the Bossier Parish Clerk Court. After retirement, she served on the Jury Commission at the Bossier Parish Court House.

Her other interests were at her church, First Baptist Bossier, where she was involved in Operation Christmas Child, Hope Ministries, A Bear and A Prayer, and was a member of the Diamond Set, where she served as vice president and president, the church choir and Hearts of Fire Sunday School Class.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Robbie Roderick.

Gloria is survived by her sisters, Dottie Stroud and husband, George of Spring, TX, Sue Lene Waibel of Bossier City, LA and a host of nieces and nephews.

Honoring Gloria as pallbearers will be, Johnny Barnette, Charles Adcox, Richard Auchard, Horace Peniston, Benny Rhodes and Ray Raney.