Gloria Jeanette Moore

Haughton, LA – Gloria Jeanette Moore, age 81 of Haughton, was called home on December 4, 2017 to be reunited with her only love Benjamin Thomas Moore, Sr. and her parents Winnifred and Lester Scott, Sr. and brother; Richard Scott.

Left to cherish Gloria’s memory are: her sons; Benjamin and wife Evelyn, Johnny and David; also brother, Billy Scott, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Gloria will be held at a later date.

Arrangements pending under the direction of Right Choice Cremation of Bossier City, LA. For further information please go to http://www. rightchoicecremation. com