Gordon Caughman

Haughton, LA – Gordon Caughman was born in Tulip, AR on February 3, 1929 and passed away on February 4, 2018.

Visitation was held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service following at Union Springs Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Gordon and Sidney Whitener Caughman; his sister and brother-in-law, Ethel and Glyn Emmons; and his nephew, Larry Emmons. Also preceding Gordon in death was his faithful and brave dog, Kiki.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 34 years, Erma Fay (Faye) Caughman; his children, Gordon, Jr., Cynthia, Valerie, and Sidney; his step-children, Terry Poole, Larry Miller, Jon Miller, and Karen Miller Haynes; his grandchildren, Lindy, Gretchen, Angela, Brandon, Matt, Magan, Logan, Joshua, Ashlyn, Daniel, and Jessica; his great-grandchildren, Casey, Leah, Colin, Paris, Ashton, James, Emma, Aiden, Jack, Leo, Hailyn, Carter, and Kyle; and his niece, Glynda Aycock (Raymond).

Gordon served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was discharged in 1954. He returned home to Bossier City, LA where he worked hard as a master roofer until he went to Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he worked as a contractor for RMK-BRJ. When he returned to the Haughton area in 1975, he founded Hillcrest Mobile Home Park which was his pride and joy until he passed. Gordon was a man of many interests and talents. He dearly loved his animals, especially his 400 plus ducks that he fed every day. He was also skilled carpenter who built benches and bird houses, as well as many other creations.

Gordon was a sincere, good hearted man who cared for those around him. He was always deeply proud of his children and their accomplishments. Gordon also believed in helping the less fortunate. He collected cans for the needy at his church for over 30 years.

Gordon will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Gordon’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/.