Obituary – Grace Lynette Collins Faulkinberry

Grace Lynette Collins Faulkinberry

Bossier City, LA – Grace Lynette Collins Faulkinberry was born in Ruston, LA on January 4, 1935, and passed away October 23, 2018, at the age of 83. A memorial service for Lynette will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend David Dietzel officiating.

Lynette was a retired educator from the Bossier Parish School System. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bossier City where she was a former member of the Chancel Choir and Midyett Sunday school class.

Lynette is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ralph M. Faulkinberry of Bossier City. She is survived by her brother, Albert A. Collins of Baton Rouge; her children, Cissy F. Clark of Bossier City, Sherie Faulkinberry of Baton Rouge, and Albert Faulkinberry and wife Pat of Bossier City; grandchildren, Trichel F. Binderim and husband Jay of Bossier City, Connor Clark and wife Samantha of Broussard, Todd Faulkinberry and wife Shannon of Gainsville, FL, and Hunter Clark of Baton Rouge; and great-grandchildren, Jayde, Jack and Jude Binderim.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. Words of comfort may be shared with the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.