Obituary – Gwendlyn Gertrude Revell Beene

Gwendlyn Gertrude Revell Beene

Bossier City, LA – My Mom, Gwendlyn Gertrude Revell Beene, passed from this life into the arms of her heavenly father on December 19, 2018 in Bossier City, LA from complications due to neuroendocrine cancer, which she fought valiantly. Services will be December 28, 2018 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA with visitation from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm and funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm. Graveside services will be at Providence Cemetery, 11708 Providence Road, Spring Ridge, LA at 4:00 pm.

Mom was born on December 13, 1941 in Sidney, NE to the parents of Glen and Gertrude Revell where she eventually became the older sister to Judy, Jim, Sheryl, Debbie and Sally. Her early years were spent helping with her younger siblings and reading. She often told of getting in trouble with her mother for reading late into the night instead of sleeping. Her love of reading continued throughout her life and gave her great knowledge and pleasure.

She met my Dad while in high school and was impressed by his skating skills at the local rink where he worked as a referee. Soon they were married, had a baby girl (me) and relocated to the South where my Dad was born and raised.

Mom stayed at home with me a few years until she became employed with Aetna Life & Casualty where she enjoyed a twenty-five-year career, beginning as an underwriter and in software training at the end of her employment. During her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and cooking. She had a great adventurous spirit that led her to snowmobiling in Wyoming, riding camels in Australia and whale watching in Alaska.

After the death of Amanda, her granddaughter due to a drunk driver, she advocated against impaired driving, including court monitoring of DWI cases encouraging correct and swift sentencing. Those of us who received her love and kindness were truly blessed and that will help carry us through until we are with her again.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wayne Beene; her parents, Glen Revell and Gertrude Rapp; step-father, Pete Rapp and her granddaughter, Amanda Marie Laurenson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Denise Muse (Lee); her sisters, Judy Revell, Sheryl Flukiger (Frank), Deborah Revell and Sally Rapp; her brother, Jim Revell (Leana) and a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at netrf.org.

We owe so many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staffs of Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans), Willis Knighton, Christus Schumpert and Pilgrim Manor for their compassion and care of Mom during the past eight years. We also want to give special thanks to Andrea Kabobel for her care of Mom and the blessing she was to our family.