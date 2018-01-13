Harold C. Murphy

Elm Grove, LA – When one imagines the quintessential cowboy, they may be tempted to picture such cinematic figures as Roy Rogers, Clint Eastwood, or Gene Autry. However, on January 5, 2018, a real-life cowboy was laid to rest – the legendary Harold Charles Murphy.

Born on July 19, 1919 to Charles Beardon and Sadie Moon Murphy in Montgomery County, Arkansas, the 7th of ten children. He was raised on a farm where he came to love the outdoors, cattle, and the country way of life. He worked as a civil service welder for the Air Force during WWII in Memphis, New Orleans, and San Diego.

After the war, he purchased a dump truck and hauled gravel and sand in south Louisiana before moving to Missouri to farm. It was there he met the love of his life, Shirley. They married in 1950 and started their family. They were blessed with four children and eventually relocated their farm to Taylortown in 1957 where Harold farmed cotton, soybeans, hay, in addition to raising beef cattle and quarter horses. In the later years he concentrated on his cattle, horses and hay. He was well known in the community for his cattle expertise.

Harold was a kind, loving man with many friends and an inspiration to every life he touched. In the late 1940s, Gene Autry established the “Cowboy Code of Honor,” which put into words a set of honorable behaviors becoming of a cowboy, and particularly emphasized kindness and helping others in need. Harold Murphy was not only an expert cattleman who loved tending his cows – he was also a man who embodied the cowboy spirit in the truest sense through his kindness and compassion for others. He never met a stranger and was a true friend to many. He was a member of the David Sunday School Class at Bellaire Baptist Church for years.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Merick Murphy; son-in-law Frank Turner; niece Debbie Payne; nephews: Jim Baker and John Campbell; his parents; brothers John & Rudell; sisters Ella Jean, Ora, Flora, Geneva, Billie, Viva & Irene; and his friend and neighbor Leon Jackson.

Left to cherish his memory are his four children: sons Charles (Lynn) Murphy & Michael Murphy; Daughters Mary Jane Turner & Sara Murphy. Six Grandchildren: Holley (Greg) Smith, Charlie (Janna) Murphy, Carrie (Jordan) Barrow, Kelly (Brandon) McGuffee, Becki (Daryl) Murphy, & Steven (Lauren) Turner. Twelve great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Ethan & Evan Smith; Emily Katherine, Grayson, Wright, & Anne Barrow; Tanner, Taylen and Tinley Murphy; and Sydney & Brody McGuffee, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dr. Kevin Murphy and the staff of Family Doctors for many years of compassionate care, to Saint Joseph’s Hospice staff and Boudreaux Pharmacy for their kindness and expertise during his last months, and many thanks to his exceptional nurse, Stephanie.

At Mr. Murphy’s request, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be sent to Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission or charity of choice.