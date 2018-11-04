Obituary – Harold Moffett, Jr.

Harold Moffett, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service to honor the life of Maj. Harold Moffett, Jr., U.S. Army, Ret., will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Randy Goudeau. Inurnment will follow in Peace Chapel Cemetery.

Harold was born on February 13, 1943, to parents, Harold Moffett, Sr. and Helen D. Moffett and passed away at his home in Bossier City, LA on October 31, 2018. He was a giving man who loved his country, would help anyone, and the best Army Commander ever; this according to the men who served with him. Harold was “Our Hero”. Collectively he was husband, dad, brother, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed!

Harold is preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Moffett; and his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Mrs. Peggy Moffett; daughters, Cheryl Brown and husband Robert, and Ajuna Moffett; sisters, Virginia McWilliams and husband Tommy, and Donna Fair and husband Forrest; brothers, Rev. Danny Moffett and wife Cathy, Rodney Moffett and wife Patti, and Rev. Reggie Moffett and wife Ronnan; grandchildren, Shannon Leach and husband Sam, and Dustin Ferguson; five great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Holly and husband John, and Shirley Francis.

You may offer condolences to the family and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.