PLAIN DEALING – Graveside services for Mrs. Harriett Marlene Loring Ervin, age 86, will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at the Plain Dealing Cemetery, Plain Dealing, LA, with Sue Parlier officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2017, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Mrs. Ervin was born on February 14, 1930 to Albert Scott and Carolyn Agnes Smink Loring in Brooklyn, NY and passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 in Plain Dealing. She was a retired seamstress from Summerfield Garment Factory after 20 years of service and was a member of the Plain Dealing United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Lewis and husband, Ruban of Haynesville, Sharon Hodges and husband, Lynn of Vivian; two sons, Michael Ervin and wife, Carla of Plain Dealing, Donald Ervin and wife, Alice of Bivins, TX; ten grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; sister, Ella Bower of Abingdon, MD; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Ervin was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 60 years, Murle E. Ervin; great-granddaughter, Amber Ludlam; and two sisters.

Pallbearers will be Heath Ervin, Garling Beard, Ronnie Murray, Britt Riddle, Rocky Dunn, Jerry Hodges, Jeremy Hodges, and Lance Malone.