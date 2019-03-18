Obituary – Harrison J. Hannon

Harrison J. Hannon

Bossier City, LA – Harrison J. Hannon, Jr., 74, of Bossier City, LA passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Harrison was born December 28, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to parents, Harrison, Sr. and Carol Hannon.

Mr. Hannon was a 1962 graduate of Jesuit High School and a graduate of Louisiana Tech. He enjoyed his career with LA DOTD for over 40 years. After retirement he was a Consulting Engineer for FBL and Associates in Bossier City.

He served his Lord for more than forty years at Christ the King Catholic Church and St. Jude Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifetime member of LA Tech Alumni.

Mr. Hannon was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Janis Davelin Smith Hannon; parents, Harrison, Sr. and Carol Hannon and a brother, David Hannon.

Left to cherish his memory are sons, Joey Hannon (Charlene), Chris Hannon (Becky); grandchildren, Cade, Haley Taylor (Kara), Kathryn, and Allison; brothers, Mark Hannon, Gary Hannon and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for Mr. Hannon was held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Christ the King Catholic Church of to the charity of the donor’s choice.

A special thanks to his caregivers, Dr. Bipin Turakhia and his staff, Dr. Guidry and Dr. Becker and their staffs at Willis Knighton Bossier for all of their support during his illness.

A private burial will be held at a later date at Forest Park Cemetery, Shreveport, LA.