Harry Allen Stephenson

Haughton, LA – Harry Allen Stephenson, 86, entered peacefully into the loving hands of our Lord on March 10, 2018. Services for Mr. Stephenson will be held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 13,2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Mr. Stephenson was born in Shreveport, LA on December 24, 1931. He attended Louisiana Tech and was a graduate of Bossier High School, where he was a member of the band as a trumpet player. He had a love for music also served on Shreveport Symphony and played a trumpet Solo in Madison Square Garden. He received numerous awards and honors. Mr. Stephenson honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was a retired Assistant Fire Chief with the Bossier City Fire Department. Mr. Stephenson had a love and passion for animals especially his racehorses.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Stephenson; brothers, }immy Stephenson and Louis Stephenson. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Patsy lean Stephenson; daughters, Dana Stephenson, Eva Jean, Holly Johnson Delrie and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Hailey Gibbs and husband Jarrett, Amber Rachal, Hannah Noel Johnson, Collin Johnson, and Chloe Johnson; sister-in-laws, Denise Wyrick and Marzelle Hollier; nieces, Cathy Addington and Camille Pulzone.

The family wishes to thank the Hwy 80 Fire Department, Vintage Carriages, Community Angels of Hope, Amedisys Hospice, and a special thanks to his “right hand” Patricia “Chocolate” Semster for her love and care. Also a very special thank you to Cheryl and Joey Foster for all the love and kindness you have shown to “Pops” and a special thanks to lifelong friends/family Danny and Jennifer Berry.

He was a man that served God, community, country and family, but his greatest achievement would be the fine example of a father he has been to “his girls”.