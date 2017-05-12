BOSSIER CITY – Services for Harry Scott Adams, Sr. will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bossier City. Officiating will be Elder Robert Goletz. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Harry was born April 22, 1924 Scott Field AFB, IL and passed away on May 11, 2017 in Bossier City. He was a WWII veteran having served in the United States Army. Harry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and worked as a carpenter in Bossier City for 65 years. He was retired from the Bossier City Fire Department and at the time of his death was the oldest living Bossier City Firefighter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Magdalen Hornberger Adams; father, Firman S. Adams; brother, Fabian Burton Adams; son, Harry Scott Adams, Jr.; granddaughter, Christina Harrison and grandson, John Paul Fish.

Harry is survived by his wife, Hattie Lou Adams; daughters, Jo Ann Wilkerson and husband, Michael, Dixie Crook and husband, Dan, Crystal Heard and husband, Alan, April Heard and Claude Henson; grandchildren, Amanda Fish and Levi Jackson, Adam Fish, Joel Harrison, Cindy Heard Urtuzuastegui and husband, Joe, Chloe Crook, Jimmy Heard and wife, Jessie, Paige Heard and wife, Andrea, Lisa Kay Adams and great grandchildren, Kimber, Kylen and Holland.

Honoring Harry as pallbearers will be, Dan Crook, Alan Heard, Claude Henson, Levi Jackson, Michael Wilkerson, Bobby Rawls and Matthew Roberts.

Harry uplifted all who knew him. He kept a positive outlook throughout his life. He enjoyed picking on his grandkids. He loved all animals and was surrounded by countless dogs. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed carving and painting gifts that he lovingly gave. He was part of a flintnapping group who were cherished friends. He will forever be missed by family who respected and adored him.