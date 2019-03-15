Obituary – Hattie Deville

Hattie Deville

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hattie Deville, 85, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Park, officiated by Mr. Herbert Belgard. Visitation will be at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home beginning at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Hattie was born December 19, 1933, in Deville, LA and passed away on the morning of March 12, 2019, at the N.W. LA War Veteran’s Home in Bossier City, LA. She was a 1952 graduate of Buckeye High School and a member of Waller Baptist Church. In addition to having been a loving wife, she was a wonderful mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Hattie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence Deville; parents, William and Beulah Lucas; and step-mother, Pearl Smith Lucas.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Bill Deville and his wife Beverly and their children, Jessica Amspoker and Jennasen Gamble and her husband Evan, and their daughter, Daisy; her daughter, Pamela Morrison and her husband Robby and their children, Blake Morrison and wife Amber and their children, Ty, Cole, and Gage; Coby Morrison and wife Kristin and their children, Austin and Ian; Kylie Rahl and husband Brian and their daughter, Tessa; her daughter, Nancie Deville Jones and fiance’ Ricky Sampere and her children, Jennifer Jones and fiance’ Michael White, Stephanie Jones and fiance’ Jon Daub, and Conner Jones and special friend, Lauren Amoroso; her sister, Ruth Belgard and husband Herbert; along with numerous extended family members.

Honoring Hattie as pallbearers will be Blake Morrison, Coby Morrison, Conner Jones, Brian Rahl, Jon Daub, and Michael White.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff of the N.W. LA War Veteran’s Home for their excellent care and compassion shown not only to Hattie, but to the entire Deville family.

