Obituary – Helen F. Adkins

Helen F. Adkins

Benton, LA – Ruby Helen Frye Adkins, 103, of Benton LA passed away on March 14, 2019 after a gradual decline in health. She was blessed to be at her home surrounded by her loving family the last days of her life.

Services will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home Haughton, LA, Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00AM. Senior Adult Pastor Thomas Patton will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the funeral home.

Helen was born December 22, 1915, in Claiborne Parish to Benjamin Frye and Geneva Elkins Frye. She graduated from Harris School and later married JB Adkins in 1940. The family relocated numerous times with job transfers, moving to Benton in 1965. She was a Baptist, reading the “Good Book” daily while quietly sharing her Christian values. She lived simply and encouraged us all to be kind and love one another, to behave, and to get home before dark. She took her role as a homemaker seriously and was an amazing cook, seamstress, gardener, babysitter and neighbor. In 1965 her first grandchild began to call her Franny and thus she became Franny to family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, JB Adkins, daughter Barbara Adkins Yarbrough, son Bruce Adkins, son-in-law Mike Jones, her parents and 7 siblings.

She is survived by daughters, Carol Jones of Coushatta and Susan Lawrence and husband Robert of Benton. Eight Grandchildren: Donna Hymel (Chuck), Martha Purifoy(Travis), Allen Jones(Michalle),David Jones(Brandi), Terry Lawrence(Brandi), Matt Lawrence(Jamie), Matt Adkins(Nancy) and Amy Mayfield(Chris). Twenty-one Great Grandchildren: William, John, Julia Helen, Daniel, Paul, Ben, Allen Michael, Josh, Kendall, Sidney, Abby, Ryleigh, Kylee, Harper Ruby, Lauren, Logan, Charlie, Cullen, Clara, Reese and Case. Sisters-in-law: Maxine Adkins Mayo and Christine Eversull Adkins The family would like to thank Imogene and Melanie Blackwell for their dedication and compassion in caring for Our Franny.

Pallbearers will be Allen Jones, David Jones, Terry Lawrence, Matt Lawrence, Matt Adkins and Chris Mayfield.

