Obituary – Helen M. Meadows

Helen M. Meadows

Bossier Parish, LA – Our beloved Helen Mary Meadows of Haughton, LA was taken by the angels on Dec. 26th, 2018. Helen was the daughter of the late Stanley and Eleanora Jaskiewicz of Binghamton, NY. She was born on November 13, 1930 in Binghamton NY.

The daughter of Polish immigrants, she had five brothers; Stanley Jarrett of Ramona, CA, Ted Jaskiewicz of Endicott, NY, William Jaskiewicz of Endicott, NY, Bogdon (John) Jaskiewicz of Binghamton, NY, and the late Raymond Jaskiewicz of Binghamton, NY. Helen and Nial Meadows were joined in marriage on November 11, 1959 in Vestal NY.

They are survived by their children, David Meadows and his wife Judith of Norco, CA, Kathleen Kerneen of Haughton, LA, Joseph Meadows and wife Teresa of Apple Valley, CA, Frank Meadows of Owego, NY, Stanley Meadows of Whittier, CA and a daughter- in- law, Holly Meadows of Ithaca, NY. Helen was blessed with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her grandchildren include Ricci Machuca, Ashley Jeffers, Christine Salazar, Kimberly Meadows, Michael Kerneen, Jillian Kerneen, Melissa Meadows, Shandon Meadows and Caleb Meadows. Great grandchildren are Damien, Samantha, Jasmine, Elizabeth, Brian, Cameron and Parker.

Beginning with her beloved Godson, Richard Jarrett of Ramona, CA, she was survived by many nieces and nephews, Pat Roy, Joe Roy, James Johnson, Steve Ryan, Gregg Ryan, Rebecca Moon, David Adams, Karen Jaskiewicz, Eleanor Willis, Sheri Kilmer, Duane Tarbox, Sheri Edwards, Cynthia Reinking, Laurie Kunz, Rick Meadows, Alison Tatum, Norman Meadows, Debbie Meadows, Andy Meadows, and Jessika Meadows. She was predeceased by her loving son-in law, Bruce Kerneen; niece and nephews, Jennifer Adams, Robert Johnson and Michael Ryan. She left behind numerous great nieces, nephews and dear friends that she loved so much.

Helen was blessed with a full life. She attended St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Binghamton, NY and helped her immigrant parents in the summers working in the fields picking peas with her brothers. She graduated from Johnson City High School in 1948. She was known throughout her life to be kind, humble, and peaceful.

Her High School classmates stated that “She speaks to let the world know that she is here”. Beginning in High School, Helen worked many jobs. After school she worked at Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory and Fowler’s Department Store. After graduation she went on to work as a meat cutter for a European meat market and a local grocery chain. She met her husband, Nial, at the Pine Inn, in Endicott, NY, where she enjoyed weekly Polkas.

She was fluent in Polish and English and enjoyed singing in the choir at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Helen was Past President of the Chester J. Jaskiewicz, Post 1305 American Legion Auxiliary and spent much time volunteering between there and the church while all of her brothers were enlisted. She was a proud American and always worked hard on civil events that affect our future.

Helen loved her children and always put their needs before her own. She was always gentle and never raised a hand to her children. She will always be remembered by her gentle heart and kind advice. Some of her advice to her children was “Don’t say anything about anyone if you don’t have anything nice to say”. Along with “Count to ten before you hit your brother or sister!”.

Helen instilled hard work ethics in her children. She taught them how to care for themselves and to be productive. She can leave knowing that her children were able to survive without public assistance as she and her parents had.

Helen had struggled with Parkinson’s disease and the ailments that go with it for over 25 years. Helen never complained and was always kind. She was the perfect mother. Helen’s daughter, Kathy, would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Al, Heather, and Laurel Larramendi. The Poe Family and Mrs. Nina Adams for their many years of friendship, support and encouragement.

She would also like to thank Sherry and Brandy at AIME Hospice for their caring support and compassion to her mother and family. Helen did her job, she did it well and it’s time for us to rejoice with her. Her love and kindness will last us through all eternity