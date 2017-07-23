Helen Tanner Moore was born October 24, 1921 and passed away July 19, 2017 at the age of 95.

Services will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 2 PM. The family will receive visitors from 1 PM until service time the day of the service.

Officiating will be Pastor Buster Page of Bloom Retirement Center and Rev. Tom Dungan of Fellowship United Methodist Church.

Helen grew up in Malvern, Arkansas surrounded by a loving family. She married Woodrow Moore in 1938 and was a devoted wife for 64 years. They made their home in Bossier City; raised three children, built a business (AL&W Moore Trucking Company) and operated a cattle ranch in Benton, Louisiana.

Her love of family and friends included her church. She was a charter member of Curtis Park Methodist Church and served tirelessly for years in every capacity. That effort was fulfilled with the birth of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was also instrumental in the establishment of Asbury’s beautiful prayer garden.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents Olivia and Charles Tanner and sister Mary Hooper. Her husband Woodrow Moore and daughter Judy Marble also preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister Doreathea Spearman; sons Gary Moore with wife Cherl Jordan Moore and Phillip Moore with wife Kathy Demler Moore; five grandchildren Tracey Marble Hilburn, Charles Marble, Amy Moore Melville, Brian Moore and Michelle Moore Thomas; her “sunbeams” include nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Helen glorified God through her life and conduct leaving a legacy of unconditional love that will be remembered by all who knew her.