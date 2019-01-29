Obituary – Henry “Hank” Simmons

Henry “Hank” Simmons

Bossier City, LA – Last night at 11:00 p.m., God received another Angel by his side. My Dad, Henry“Hank”Simmons. He has been married to my Mom for almost 59 years. He was a husband, father, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Born August 2, 1937, he lived a great life, and is and was, loved by our family and so many others. By the grace of God we were blessed having him here with us all our years.

Dad served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. After his retirement from the Navy, he worked on heavy equipment until he retired 16 years ago and enjoyed his time with his wife, Janice Helen Brickel Simmons, and his sons. Now he looks down upon us all along with my brother, Tony M. Simmons (March 24, 1967-March 22, 1983) and sister-in-law, Betty Simmons, who just passed in 2017.

Dad leaves us not with pain but life in our hearts knowing we all had the greatest man that gave us a lifetime of joy and love. There will be a service of just immediate family only, for this was his wish, and my Mom’s wishes.

My brother, Dale Simmons, and his family will be here soon and Larry Simmons and his family be here also. Shawn Simmons and myself are here with Mom now to support each other.

LOVE YOU DAD ALWAYS AND FOREVER SIR. MAY GOD KEEP YOU BY HIS SIDE AS WE LOOK TO THE HEAVENS AND SEE YOU ONCE AGAIN.