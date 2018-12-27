Obituary – Henry Harold Hanisee

Henry Harold Hanisee

Bossier City, LA – It is with heavy hearts that the Hanisee Family announces the unexpected passing of their beloved brother Henry Harold Hanisee, ninth child of Herb and Irene Hanisee, on December 16, 2018 at the age of 63. He lived a life filled with family, friends, and happiness and his loss is felt deeply by the many people who knew and loved him.

He is survived by seven sisters – Mary Hanisee (Ken) Smith of Verona, NY, Ginny Hanisee (Gary) Patton, Sr. of Bossier City, LA, Theresa Hanisee (Peter) Sollecito of Ft. Myers, FL, Clem Hanisee Caplis of Madisonville, LA, Paula Hanisee (Rich) Jones, Sr. of Benton, LA, Christine Hanisee (David) Wright of Royse City, TX, and Bobbie Sue Hanisee (Ray) Shelton of Bossier City, LA and three brothers – Pat and Brenda Hanisee of Haughton, LA, John (Boogie) and Tricia Hanisee of Longview, TX, and Larry Hanisee of Bossier City, LA.

Henry was known to be the “Fun Uncle” to numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and one great grandniece. All were touched by his kindness, generosity, and intellect. Those who feel the loss of Henry the most are comforted by memories of his easy laugh, boundless energy, and optimistic outlook.

Henry was a 1973 graduate of Bossier High School. One of his joys was planning his high school reunions. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from Louisiana Tech. Henry filled his life with incredible experiences, and he never sat still for long.

He traveled the world and was a great tour guide if you were lucky enough to join him on his adventures. Yet whether he was backpacking through Europe or designing homes in Destin, FL, he always made time to be a wonderful brother, uncle, mentor, and friend to those whom he loved. Henry was also a devout and faithful member of the Catholic Church throughout his life. It is further comfort to know he is receiving his eternal reward in Heaven.

Pallbearers are brothers, John (Boogie) Hanisee and Larry Hanisee; nephew, Charles Caplis; 11/27 Club nephews Christopher Caplis, Jr., Richard Jones, Jr. and grandniece, Corinne Palazzo; and good friend, Mike Doles.

Visitation will be held at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City, La. on December 28, 2018 from 5pm to 8pm. Vigil Service will begin at 6pm with Rosary to follow. Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Mark Watson at Christ the King Catholic Church in Bossier City, LA at 12noon on December 29, 2018. Burial to follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick Street, Bossier City, LA 71111.