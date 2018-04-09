Henry Williams

Plain Dealing, LA – Henry Williams, Age 88 of Plain Dealing, LA passed away on Tuesday March 27, 2018. Funeral Services were held on Saturday April 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Egypt Hill Baptist Church in Plain Dealing, LA under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Reverend Calvin Moore officiated the services.

Open visitation was held on Friday April 6, 2018 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Plain Dealing, LA.

Interment: Smith Cemetery in Plain Dealing, LA.