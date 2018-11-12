Obituary – Herbert Hill

Herbert Hill

ELM GROVE,LA – Funeral services for Herbert H. Hill, 96, of Elm Grove, LA will be held Monday, November 12, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. in Koran Baptist Church. Officiating will be Bro. Edwin Davis, Bro. Michael Reichard, and Bro. George Rogers. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Castor, LA. Visitation will be Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M.

Mr. Hill was born February 13, 1922 in Castor, LA and passed away November 8, 2018 in Shreveport, LA. He was a long time member of Koran Baptist Church and a WWII Army Air Force Veteran Staff Sergeant, serving as a Nose Gunner on B-24.

Mr. Hill never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. He loved everyone, especially his family and he will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Eugina Hill; wife, Mary Hill; 8 brothers and 1 sister.

Left to cherish his memory include his son, Charles Hill and wife, Renee of Elm Grove, LA; daughter, Gena Wagley and husband, James of Many, LA; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Nile Wagley, Nathan Wagley, Mike Wagley, Chris Wagley, Wayne Spence, and Travis Wayne Spence.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Overton Brooks V. A. Medical Center for all their support and loving care.