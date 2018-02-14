Ida Mae Stewart Achee

Bossier City, LA – Services for Ida Mae Stewart Achee, 82 of Bossier City will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Bellaire Baptist Church, where she was a member. Officiating will be Dr. Randy Harper. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Achee went to be with her Lord and Savior, February 12, 2018 following a brief illness. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and Mimi. She was born in West Carroll and has been a resident of Bossier City most of her life. Her legacy of faith will continue to live on in those she left behind.

Mrs. Achee was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Belle Stewart, husband, Ben Achee, and brother, David Stewart. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Stalder and husband James, of Bossier City, Kevin Achee of Bossier City, and Michael Achee and wife Shelly of Elm Grove, sisters, Lois Albright of Jacksonville, AR, Patricia Tucker of Shreveport, Doris Martinez and Joy Williamson both of Rayville, LA, and Judy Cockerham of Shreveport, LA. 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gideons, Bellaire Baptist or LA. Baptist Children’s Home.