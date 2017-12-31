Irene E. Wilkes

Bossier City, LA – Irene E. Wilkes died peacefully in her sleep on December 25, 2017 at the age of 91, surrounded by many family members.

She was born in Calvary Community, near Noxapater, Mississippi, in Winston County on September 20, 1926.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Winston Caperton and Neppie Caperton; Sister, Pauline Boswell; husband, Lester E. Wilkes; and grandson Ben Rabourn.

She married the love of her life, Lester Wilkes, when she was 17 years old. They had been married almost 68 years when he died on December 1, 2011.

They married in 1944 while she was in high school, because of the prospect of Lester being shipped out by the Marine Corps. She graduated from high school in the spring of that year as he was sent to various schools around the country by the Marine Corps.

She was a consummate military wife, setting up households in Mississippi, Virginia, Tennessee, California, Alaska, and finally in Bossier City, Louisiana where she lived the last 52 years of her life.

Irene made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ when she was nine years old, and devoted her life to living for the Lord. She demonstrated her faith everyday as an adult by being a godly wife and mother, and by being active in her church each place she lived. She was a member of Airline Baptist Church for 30 years.

After her love for the Lord, Irene’s life centered on her devotion to her family. She was able to live alone and care for herself for the rest of her life after Lester died. She looked forward to the family gathering at her house after church every Sunday.

She is survived by: Her brother, Winston Caperton. Five children and their spouses: Randy Wilkes, and wife Susan; Jan Dumas, and husband, Bryan; Ellen Boose, and husband Steve; Sherry Sterritt, and husband Rick; and Gregg Wilkes and wife Peggy. Ten grandchildren: Cathy; Eric and wife Amy; Jeston and wife Rebecca; Karen, Matthew, Alex; Elise, and husband Wesley; David, Jack, Ellie. Seventeen great grandchildren: Emily, Austin, Cathleen, Evelyn, Olivia, Amber, Ethan, Audrey, Alayna, Claire, Collin, Madilyn, Aubrey, Austin, Zachary, Rosaleigh and Eleanor.

Services were held Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Airline Baptist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana. Associate Pastor Harrell Shelton officiated. The Elkins Trio provided the music. Visitation began at 1:00 PM, followed by the funeral at 2:00 PM. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Natalie Paulk for her care and support of our mother, and above all for her friendship.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Airline Baptist Church building fund, 4007 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA; 71111.