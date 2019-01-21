Obituary – Irene Howard Smith

Irene Howard Smith

Bossier City, LA – Services for Irene Howard Smith were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating was Rev. Harrell Shelton. Interment followed at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA at 1 p.m. Visitation was held at Rose-Neath Bossier from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

Irene was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on April 21, 1930 and passed away January 13, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sillus and Ollie Howard and a sister, Kathleen Miracle.

Irene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marshall L. Smith of Bossier City, LA; son, Keith Wayne Smith and wife, Terri of Clarksville, TN; daughters, Debbie Hunt and Marcia Walker, both of Bossier City, LA, Sheila Muzzey of Joshua, TX, Joy Smith of Houston; sister, Eula Mae Daniels of Pathfork, KY; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.