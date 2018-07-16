Irvin Rudolph “Rudy” McAfee

Bossier City, LA – Services to honor the life of Mr. Irvin Rudolph “Rudy” McAfee, 89, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Northpoint Community Church, Bossier City. Officiating the service will be Rev. Craig Johnson, Executive Pastor. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. There will be a brief visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Rudy was born in Jacksonville, FL on March 29, 1929, and passed away at Overton Brooks V.A. Medical Center on July 13, 2018. He was a two year veteran of the U.S. Army and was very patriotic. As a civilian, Rudy worked as a chef for various country clubs and lastly as an under chef for the Shreveport Petroleum Club.

Rudy is preceded in death by his wife, Doris J. McAfee; sisters, Sally Keen, Vonnie Harr, and Paula Jackson; step-son, David Kalnasy; and his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Jimmy McAfee; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Keen and John Harr; and step-children, Andrew Kalnasy, Jr., Ernest Kalnasy, Linda Helwani, and Kathy Bader.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.