Obituary – J. C. Barnett

J. C. Barnett

Bossier City, LA – Mr. J. C. Barnett, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 5, 2018. He was born to Jonas and Mabel Barnett on November 24, 1929 in the town of Snomac, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marge Adams, and beloved wife, Phyllis Barnett.

Mr. Barnett attended Eastern Illinois State College before joining the Air Force. He served his country proudly during the Korean War. Following his service, he was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration where he retired in 1985. Following his retirement, he and his partner, Marvin Kendrick, opened B& K Electrical.

He leaves to celebrate his life, his son, David J. Barnett, and wife, Becki Barnett, grandson Bryan Barnett, great granddaughter, Maci Jae Barnett, and granddaughter Allison Barnett, daughter Peggy Barnett Bamburg and husband, Bruce J. Bamburg.

J.C. was a huge sports fan and played baseball during his life. He was a die hard fan of the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. Early in life, he loved to fish just like his father and was a computer whiz who loved helping people with their computer problems. In fact, he loved helping people whenever he could whatever the reason.

He was also preceded in death by close friends, Bill and Wadfur “Speedy” Lee, and their daughter Brenda Lee Watson. Our family has been tied to theirs since the “Mike Street” days. Heaven will never be the same. Special thanks to Mark Lee and his family, Judy Lee Jones and her family, and especially to Kimberly Lee England and her family for your friendship and love over the years.

We also acknowledge our lifetime family friend, Carly Martin. Her support and love means a lot to us. We especially thank Christus Hospice and Palliative Care who cared for our father during his illness, his doctors at Christus Cancer Treatment Center, and to Home Instead, who sent us wonderful caregivers to help in his last days. We would also like to thank Jan Shavers from his church family for coming by regularly to see him and bring him good things to eat. Special Thanks to Pastor Perry Culver for his words of faith and hope during this trying time in our lives.

J.C.’s family received friends on Wednesday, January 9, 2018 between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Boone Funeral Home. He was interred at 9:30 AM, Thursday, January 10, 2018 in Rose Neath Cemetery, Bossier City. A Celebration of Life service was held at 11:00 AM on Thursday January 10, 2018 at Christ Lutheran Church.

In lieu, of flowers we suggest memorial donations be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 290 Idema St., Shreveport, LA 71106.